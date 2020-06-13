Joe Szynkowski: The second principle: My career does not define me; I define my career

Last week, we introduced the first of seven main principles of our Work Happy Manifesto, a philosophy we created to inspire and equip workers everywhere to better enjoy their professional lives.
In case you missed it, here’s the full list.
• No. 1: I work happy because I deserve to.
• No. 2: My career does not define me; I define my career.
• No. 3: My networking strategy starts with face-to-face, not email-to-email.
• No. 4: My goals are aggressive and my work ethic is relentless.
• No. 5: I surround myself with positive people who have pure motives.
• No. 6: I go out of my way to mentor, coach, motivate, grow, advance, mobilize, challenge and inspire others.
• No. 7: I turn down opportunities from companies misaligned with my moral compass.
Each week, we will drill down into one of the principles to give you more context about some of the truths and myths associated with each one.
So, without further ado, let’s jump right in.
No. 2: My career does not define me; I define my career.
This principle is all about taking control. What do you currently succumb to in your career? A bad boss? Long, grueling hours? A role that doesn’t fit your specific skillset?
We all have our vocational challenges. Even for people who love their jobs, every day is not a celebratory experience filled with wins. Work is still work. Tasks are still tasks. People are still people.
It’s what we do about our work challenges that separates the glad from the glum.
Taking controlled risks
In our last Work Happy Spotlight on Snap-on Tools Franchisee, David McCuan, we learned that rolling with the punches can help you find career happiness. Owning a business was never on the top of David’s list of professional goals. But as he climbed through the ranks of Snap-on as a corporate employee, he decided to take control.
When the opportunity arose to become a Snap-on franchisee — basically a business owner with the support of the corporate Snap-on team — David snapped it up. He could have let his career continue down a safer path but saw the chance to service his own customer base and run his own team as too good to pass up.
Avoiding complacency
Are there parts of your career on cruise control right now? Do you need to shift or change lanes to reach a new, exciting level of career happiness? It can be hard to justify a major transformation, especially if you’re the breadwinner in your family or you have young children at home to support.
Whether or not you decide to make that change, it’s important to keep your eyes open to opportunities that may bring you that career joy you’ve been lacking.
One of the best ways to seek out those new opportunities is through professional networking. Your peers and past colleagues can be great gateways into new jobs or even industries that you may not currently be aware of – and they might just know someone who can help you break through.
We’ll dive deep into networking strategies next time when we tackle No. 3 on our WorkHappy Manifesto list: My networking strategy starts with face-to-face, not email-to-email.
Stay tuned!
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.