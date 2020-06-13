Joe Szynkowski: The second principle: My career does not define me; I define my career

This principle is all about taking control. What do you currently succumb to in your career? A bad boss? Long, grueling hours? A role that doesn’t fit your specific skillset?

We all have our vocational challenges. Even for people who love their jobs, every day is not a celebratory experience filled with wins. Work is still work. Tasks are still tasks. People are still people.

It’s what we do about our work challenges that separates the glad from the glum.

Taking controlled risks

In our last Work Happy Spotlight on Snap-on Tools Franchisee, David McCuan, we learned that rolling with the punches can help you find career happiness. Owning a business was never on the top of David’s list of professional goals. But as he climbed through the ranks of Snap-on as a corporate employee, he decided to take control.

When the opportunity arose to become a Snap-on franchisee — basically a business owner with the support of the corporate Snap-on team — David snapped it up. He could have let his career continue down a safer path but saw the chance to service his own customer base and run his own team as too good to pass up.

Avoiding complacency