Joe Szynkowski: The third principle: My networking strategy starts with face-to-face, not email-to-email

In case you missed it, here’s the full list.
• No. 1: I work happy because I deserve to.
• No. 2: My career does not define me; I define my career.
• No. 3: My networking strategy starts with face-to-face, not email-to-email.
• No. 4: My goals are aggressive, and my work ethic is relentless.
• No. 5: I surround myself with positive people who have pure motives.
• No. 6: I go out of my way to mentor, coach, motivate, grow, advance, mobilize, challenge and inspire others.
• No. 7: I turn down opportunities from companies misaligned with my moral compass.
No. 3: My networking strategy starts with face-to-face, not email-to-email.
Let’s kick this week off with some general statistics from the social media gurus at HubSpot:
• 85% of jobs are filled through networking
• 72% of people say their impressions are impacted by how someone appears and their handshake
• One in four professionals don’t network at all
• 41% of professionals want to network more frequently but don’t have enough time
• Nearly 100% of people say face-to-face meetings are essential for long-term business relationships
Where do you fall in these numbers? Are you the one in four who prefers not to network at all? What if you upped your networking game by attending one virtual or in-person event this year? Will you make it your third-quarter goal to come away with more professional connections through networking with those you already know and asking them for introductions?
There are numerous ways to enhance your network. How you prioritize networking in your career is directly tied to your future path, and ultimately, your career happiness.
Face to face? During a pandemic?
I know what you’re thinking. How can I network face-to-face while I’m quarantined? Great question! The answer is technology.
Even if you’re stuck at home and not comfortable getting out to network professionally, there are still boatloads of ways to get your name out there. My company recently added two-a-day video meetings with our entire team. It has really sharpened our communications and overall approach, and you can leverage the same type of tactic to keep your networking game strong.
Set up a free video chat with a colleague or past boss using Zoom, Facebook Messenger Rooms, House Party, Google Hangouts or a number of other conferencing options. Invite a few different people to the call to liven up the conversation and share stories about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected your career.
You may just find that strength in numbers helps you identify new opportunities, feel better about your current situation or simply reconnect with people you love working with. Don’t wait until live networking conferences are allowed to re-open to the public — the time to network is now and technology makes it all possible.
Make the effort
One of the hardest things about networking is putting yourself out there. I remember the first time I attended a large professional networking event — the Sprinklr Digital Transformation Summit in Nashville. Some of the country’s most powerful executives were there and I ended up making some really great connections.
Was it comfortable to walk into a roomful of strangers and talk about myself? No! But the efforts and expenses that I put into the experience paid off with great relationships and industry knowledge I was able to soak in. Remember that determination equals results.
We’ll dive deeper into intentional effort next time when we tackle No. 4 on our WorkHappy Manifesto list: My goals are aggressive, and my work ethic is relentless.
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on work happiness.
