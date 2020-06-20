Joe Szynkowski: The third principle: My networking strategy starts with face-to-face, not email-to-email

Even if you’re stuck at home and not comfortable getting out to network professionally, there are still boatloads of ways to get your name out there. My company recently added two-a-day video meetings with our entire team. It has really sharpened our communications and overall approach, and you can leverage the same type of tactic to keep your networking game strong.

Set up a free video chat with a colleague or past boss using Zoom, Facebook Messenger Rooms, House Party, Google Hangouts or a number of other conferencing options. Invite a few different people to the call to liven up the conversation and share stories about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected your career.

You may just find that strength in numbers helps you identify new opportunities, feel better about your current situation or simply reconnect with people you love working with. Don’t wait until live networking conferences are allowed to re-open to the public — the time to network is now and technology makes it all possible.

Make the effort