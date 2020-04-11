Joe Szynkowski: Three tips for job searching during the COVID-19 pandemic

With the COVID-19 pandemic sending many professionals into a vocational vortex of stress about where the next paycheck is coming from, you may not think this is the ideal time for a strategic, well-thought-out job search.
But with rapid change comes the need to adjust just as rapidly to a job market in flux. Here are three tips for job-searching during this unprecedented time.
1. Keep applying: Not having much luck getting through to a hiring manager? Don’t quit. If you’re not hearing back from employers, maintain momentum by applying to jobs that match your skills and experience.
Set a daily application goal and stick to it. Don’t just apply for every job under the sun, but be targeted and specific to only go after positions you are interested in.
Remember that these employers may be taking some time to answer questions that may affect the onboarding of new hires, such whether or not their workforce should work remotely.
A friend recently asked if she should hold off on sending her application in for a job that she considered to be a perfect fit. Absolutely not! Now is the time to take action, not wait on the sidelines. Many leaders are still looking to scale their business, so if you fit the bill, apply as soon as possible.
2. Customize your application: Even when the economy and job market are correctly calibrated again, it will always be a good idea to customize your personal marketing materials. You should never send out the same resume or cover letter twice.
Why? Because companies use programs called applicant tracking systems that help them weed through incoming applications. These systems rank your resume against various industry-specific keywords. That way, only the resumes that meet that job’s requirements hit the hiring manager’s desk.
Pay special attention to the announcement of the job for which you are applying. Look for keywords that pop up a few times. These are the ones you want to include in your resume, cover letter and LinkedIn profile.
3. Check with The Southern: Before I took the leap into working for myself from home back in 2013, I routinely found great job opportunities in The Southern Illinoisan’s job postings, and its platform has only improved since then. Browse through the newest job postings on https://thesouthern.com/jobs.
Believe it or not, there are local businesses that haven’t been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. And they are going to do their best to find great local talent that may have recently been laid off or let go by another employer.
So keep applying, customize your application and stay up-to-date on the local job market. Whatever you do, don’t give up.
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on work happiness.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.