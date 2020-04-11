Joe Szynkowski: Three tips for job searching during the COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With the COVID-19 pandemic sending many professionals into a vocational vortex of stress about where the next paycheck is coming from, you may not think this is the ideal time for a strategic, well-thought-out job search.

But with rapid change comes the need to adjust just as rapidly to a job market in flux. Here are three tips for job-searching during this unprecedented time.

1. Keep applying: Not having much luck getting through to a hiring manager? Don’t quit. If you’re not hearing back from employers, maintain momentum by applying to jobs that match your skills and experience.

Set a daily application goal and stick to it. Don’t just apply for every job under the sun, but be targeted and specific to only go after positions you are interested in.

Remember that these employers may be taking some time to answer questions that may affect the onboarding of new hires, such whether or not their workforce should work remotely.

A friend recently asked if she should hold off on sending her application in for a job that she considered to be a perfect fit. Absolutely not! Now is the time to take action, not wait on the sidelines. Many leaders are still looking to scale their business, so if you fit the bill, apply as soon as possible.