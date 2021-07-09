Joe Szynkowski: Using Fire to Fuel Your Career Search

Question: “Will we be able to continue to work from home?”
Answer: “You can take your smart (expletive) comment with you on your way out the door.”
This was a real conversation that a current client faced during one of her company’s virtual meetings. The question was innocent enough. The leadership team hadn’t announced a clear plan of action for in-office and remote work for its employees, and workers were starting to wonder.
The answer was explosive and in front of 400-plus team members.
Needless to say, she wants out.
“The stress of having to deal with bad leadership has gotten to be too much,” she told me. “There is too much opportunity out there to stay stuck in this type of environment.”
When a situation like this arises, you’re faced with a few different choices.
- · Suck it up and try to do your job.
- · Confront the leader and try to make a change in the culture of the company.
- · Report your leader to human resources.
- · Leave the company.
In June, 942,000 people were unemployed because they voluntarily quit, a pandemic-era high. This is not surprising. Many workers are finding more opportunities to work from home, where they can have more control over their schedules and interactions with others.
Sticking It Out
I am a true believer that life gives you lessons around every corner. It’s up to us to pay attention and adjust our actions accordingly.
When you experience a dramatic moment at work that either embarrasses you or makes you angry, take a step back to recognize what’s at play.
Is the person taking something from their personal life out on you? Does the situation require a sit-down with other leaders to discuss and diffuse?
You may decide to stick it out, but never do so on your own. Surround yourself with colleagues, friends and family members who can help get you through it.
Don’t be afraid to rock the boat and make a formal complaint. You aren’t just sticking up for yourself, but for your fellow workers, as well.
Making Your Exit
Sometimes, there is no way to salvage a job or relationship. The environment is too toxic. The past issues are too hard to overcome.
When this happens, it’s time to polish your resume and sharpen your interview skills. You can have confidence now more than ever that there is a job out there for you. Many employers are hiring record numbers as the economy continues to recover and labor shortages continue to impact various industries.
Just remember that many other people are thinking the same thing: Bettering their career and finding work that makes them happy.
Spend the time to market yourself correctly to give yourself the best chance. If you need motivation, just think back to the dramatic moments that forced your hand in the first place.
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Check out www.workhappiest.com for his WorkHappy Spotlights or email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on finding career joy.