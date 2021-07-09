Joe Szynkowski: Using Fire to Fuel Your Career Search

Sticking It Out

I am a true believer that life gives you lessons around every corner. It’s up to us to pay attention and adjust our actions accordingly.

When you experience a dramatic moment at work that either embarrasses you or makes you angry, take a step back to recognize what’s at play.

Is the person taking something from their personal life out on you? Does the situation require a sit-down with other leaders to discuss and diffuse?

You may decide to stick it out, but never do so on your own. Surround yourself with colleagues, friends and family members who can help get you through it.

Don’t be afraid to rock the boat and make a formal complaint. You aren’t just sticking up for yourself, but for your fellow workers, as well.

Making Your Exit

Sometimes, there is no way to salvage a job or relationship. The environment is too toxic. The past issues are too hard to overcome.