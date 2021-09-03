Joe Szynkowski: Want work happiness? Get a hobby

Not to mention, your spouse and kids will notice the positive impact these actions can have on the family.

“I’m Too Out of Shape”

It’s time to ditch the excuses for our lack of exercise. A recent Medical News Today article stated that people who are less physically active than usual are experiencing more symptoms of mental health conditions during the pandemic.

At the same time, research physiologists with the CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health point out that the U.S. workforce has trended toward desk jobs. This fosters a sedentary lifestyle, they say, that’s not good for overall heart health.

If you find yourself feeling less energized than in years past, there’s a reason for that. And if you can’t use that as fuel to get some exercise and fresh air, it’s time to have another talk with that person in the mirror.

Working remotely is fantastic. There are so many perks that make virtual workplaces here to stay. But it’s time to leverage the year-plus experience we have all lived through to make sure we’re doing our best to stay strong.

Take what hasn’t worked and throw it aside. Find what has worked and build on it for a healthier, happier you.

Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.

