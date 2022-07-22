Joe Szynkowski: Want work happiness? Name your price

What price would you put on career happiness?

The average UK worker would take a 10.5 percent pay cut to work for an employer where staff enjoy “above average” levels of happiness, says a new study by the MIT Sloan Institute for Work and Employment Research. And since European work trends always seem to be just a shade ahead of American ones, it’s important to take note of what’s happening across the pond.

The research, which examined 23 million jobseekers across the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada, comes amid a growing desire from employees for more flexibility and care from their employers.

When workers were asked what they meant by a happy workplace they pointed to the following:

• Work-life balance

• Team and social relationships

• Enjoyment

• Sense of purpose

Pay and benefits contributed, but not near as much.

But what defines work happiness for you as an individual? Are there universal truths that we should all strive for, or is each person’s definition of vocational joy unique?

The answer probably includes a little bit of both.

I talk with dozens of job seekers each year and find that workers are looking for a couple of main benefits these days, even if they are going about achieving them in different ways.

The Price of Flexibility

Working from home is still all the rage – at least in some form or fashion. The number of employees looking to spend a five-day workweek in-person has reached an all-time low in the past two years, according to the latest Future Forum Pulse survey, a quarterly survey by a consortium launched by the communication platform Slack.

It polled more than 10,000 knowledge workers globally and found that only one in every five respondents wants to go to the office full-time.

When deciding on taking a new job, consider the potential flexibility you might or might not enjoy. Research the company’s social media channels to see if employees seem happy and proud to work there. Just a little bit of homework on your end can go a long way toward determining your potential level of happiness in joining their team.

Then you can make an informed decision on what to do about your current work situation.

The Price of Healthy Work Relationships

Is there any amount of money in the world that would justify being around negative people all day at work? Your mental health and self-confidence should outweigh your paycheck.

That’s why if you’re struggling to find connections at the office, it might be time to look into new job opportunities.

Is there a company or role you’ve always wanted to pursue, but held back because your current position pays too well to leave? This can be a self-inflicted illusion that may not necessarily be true.

Many people find success in taking a less stressful job, even if it doesn’t pay as much. They find ways to supplement their income with side hustles or part-time work from home.

These are not one-size-fits-all solutions, but the goal is to find a situation that works for you.