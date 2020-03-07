Joe Szynkowski: 5 ways to pay it forward with your work experience

There are numerous ways to give a piece of yourself to job-seekers looking for some guidance. Here are five.

1. Sharing is Caring: When you see a job opening of interest in your LinkedIn feed or in the local newspaper, share the resumes or names of your colleagues or friends. If you receive an email from a recruiter pitching a job that isn’t quite right for you, consider suggesting another person for the position and asking if you can facilitate an introduction.

There is likely a match in your professional network who would align with the opportunity. Recruiters are always looking for the best collection of qualified candidates, and they will appreciate any connections you send along. It’s a win-win for the job market.

2. Make Yourself Available: Entrepreneurial etiquette is also a thing. My wife, Brittany, is starting a food truck business this year and is currently heavy into building her plan. She recently found a similar company in Northern Illinois and decided to give the owner a call. Not only did he pay it forward with some tips and tricks for a successful food truck business, but he spent more than an hour on the phone with her answering questions about event setup, logistics, pricing and more.