Joe Szynkowski: 5 ways to pay it forward with your work experience

A me-first mentality in the job market leads to glass ceilings and unhappy workers. What if you held the key to unlocking more career happiness for the rest of us?
Breaking news: You do.
As a job-seeker, you wield tremendous power to help others find their perfect roles. You are positioned to pay it forward by giving your time and expertise to your professional peers, creating an all-in approach to job-seeking that can truly flip our country’s career unhappiness pandemic.
Why should you pay it forward?
I wish I had some sexy statistic to throw at you about altruism in the job market and how it leads to amazing opportunities and millions of dollars for you. Honestly, paying it forward to other job-seekers is just plain nice.
If you’ve been on the job hunt, you know how difficult and stressful the experience can be. This makes you the perfect helper for friends and colleagues looking for a new job. Leverage your lessons learned in past job searches or professional environments. If you can’t directly help them get hired at your company, you can offer other resources, like your time, energy, connections or guidance.
In a world where we are all so protective of our time and energy, taking a few moments out of your day to help a fellow professional isn’t an unbearable load.
There are numerous ways to give a piece of yourself to job-seekers looking for some guidance. Here are five.
1. Sharing is Caring: When you see a job opening of interest in your LinkedIn feed or in the local newspaper, share the resumes or names of your colleagues or friends. If you receive an email from a recruiter pitching a job that isn’t quite right for you, consider suggesting another person for the position and asking if you can facilitate an introduction.
There is likely a match in your professional network who would align with the opportunity. Recruiters are always looking for the best collection of qualified candidates, and they will appreciate any connections you send along. It’s a win-win for the job market.
You have free articles remaining.
2. Make Yourself Available: Entrepreneurial etiquette is also a thing. My wife, Brittany, is starting a food truck business this year and is currently heavy into building her plan. She recently found a similar company in Northern Illinois and decided to give the owner a call. Not only did he pay it forward with some tips and tricks for a successful food truck business, but he spent more than an hour on the phone with her answering questions about event setup, logistics, pricing and more.
Brittany has found invaluable connections and free guidance by joining various food truck groups on Facebook. The point is, if you’ve been successful in your career, there is no better way to impact those behind you then reaching out your hand and bringing them along for the ride.
3. Help Younger Professionals: Volunteer to go back to your college or high school to motivate and mobilize youth. Every year, my company The UpWrite Group gives a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior from Crab Orchard High School.
Students aren’t just given the check though. They have to earn it by submitting an essay that describes how they will use writing and communications in their future careers. We have received submissions from future creatives, nurses, physical therapists and mechanics. Students are blank canvases with zero to little job experience, so teaching them about potential careers and opportunities can literally change the course of their futures.
4. Don’t Expect Anything Back in Return: Even if you stand to benefit from recommending a peer for a new job or giving a friend great guidance, do it from your heart, not from a place of greed.
One of the most important business mentors in my life, Linda McGuigan, goes out of her way to introduce others in hopes there is a mutual need for partnership or relationship. She describes herself as a “serial connector” and has never asked for anything in return. I texted her this week while writing this column and asked her what she personally gets out of being such a great connector.
“It’s important to me because it gives me an opportunity to add value to both parties and perhaps change lives,” she said.
Be like Linda. Give and guide.
5. Be Open to Help from Others: The flipside of helping others with their job search is being open to guidance yourself. Don’t be afraid to let your network know that you’re looking for a new job. This isn’t always easy. We don’t want to sound desperate. We like handling issues on our own.
But the point of having a network is leaning on them in times of need. Being mentored by a more seasoned professional can actually turn you into a better mentor for someone later. By being vulnerable with your connections, you’re actually strengthening your experience and know-how.
Follow these five steps and watch your little network of professional peers become a big success story.
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on work happiness.