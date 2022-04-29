Joe Szynkowski: What a gap year can do for you

An article in The Wall Street Journal this week pointed out an emerging trend for high school seniors: Gap years are on the rise.

For the 2020-21 academic year, 130,000 students took gap years, according to the nonprofit Gap Year Association. That is up from between 40,000 and 60,000 students before the pandemic.

So, what is a gap year?

Basically, it’s taking a year between high school and college to reset, reassess, and sometimes reapply to a college. Experts point to rising rejection rates at selective colleges as the main factor behind students taking this approach.

I think something else is at play.

After all, the competition for spots at prominent universities isn’t automatically going to decrease after a year of waiting it out.

My best guess from talking with young professionals and even seasoned executive leaders, is sometimes you just need a break.

The pandemic has given way for rising burnout rates and the great resignation. People expect more from their companies and universities when it comes to the working and learning experience, respectively.

On the education side, gap years are even more plausible for students who have earned college credits in high school. Students have put in extra time to position themselves for success and can afford to take a semester or a full year off to make sure they are in good shape, both financially and mentally.

Outside of education, I’m seeing many job seekers take a gap year if they can afford to do so. One leader from Baltimore in the cannabis space told me his work-life balance has gotten wildly out of whack given that he’s built a company in an uber-competitive industry. Instead of switching jobs, he’s considering taking the year of to reset.

Achieving Goals in a Gap Year

Taking a year off work or school doesn’t mean sleeping the day away and distancing yourself from your goals. It can simply mean you want a break from the expectations of draining deadlines and 60-hour workweeks.

Our culture places a huge emphasis on getting accepted into an elite school right out of high school.

But taking time to learn a trade or lessening your load with general courses at a community college can actually help you achieve your goals – whether that’s being accepted by a big college, changing careers, or simply taking a step back to spend more time with family.

One 17-year-old considering a gap year this fall told The Wall Street Journal, “I don’t need to go to the most prestigious place to feel like I succeeded, I just want to go somewhere where I can feel like my hard work paid off.”

That message is becoming louder and louder as we come out of the pandemic. Our idea of success looks much different than it did just two or three years ago.

Great pay is always a positive. Flexibility and working with great people are becoming paramount.

Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.

