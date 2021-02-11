Joe Szynkowski: What does 'retirement' even mean?

The pandemic has forced many older Americans into retirement earlier than expected. Furloughs and layoffs during the past year have left many opting to call it quits rather than find new roles in a challenging job market.

For others, the new work-from-home trend has actually made it easier to find new opportunities that may not have previously existed.

Roughly 20% of those 65 and older are still working today, compared to about 10% in the mid-1980s, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This is good news for older workers looking to grow their retirement savings or stay physically or mentally active in their twilight years. But many experts argue that it is making the concept of “retirement” more difficult to define for the average professional.

What does it mean to retire?

If you read my recent feature on TJ Cowan, owner of Cold Blooded Coffee & Roastery in Murphysboro, you may have related to his take on retirement: “At the end of the day I know what my retirement looks like now — I’ll never retire.”

I talked with an executive this week who sold his business a few years back for $250 million. And guess what? He’s looking for another business to invest in to keep himself sharp.