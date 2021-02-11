Joe Szynkowski: What does 'retirement' even mean?

The pandemic has forced many older Americans into retirement earlier than expected. Furloughs and layoffs during the past year have left many opting to call it quits rather than find new roles in a challenging job market.
For others, the new work-from-home trend has actually made it easier to find new opportunities that may not have previously existed.
Roughly 20% of those 65 and older are still working today, compared to about 10% in the mid-1980s, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
This is good news for older workers looking to grow their retirement savings or stay physically or mentally active in their twilight years. But many experts argue that it is making the concept of “retirement” more difficult to define for the average professional.
What does it mean to retire?
If you read my recent feature on TJ Cowan, owner of Cold Blooded Coffee & Roastery in Murphysboro, you may have related to his take on retirement: “At the end of the day I know what my retirement looks like now — I’ll never retire.”
I talked with an executive this week who sold his business a few years back for $250 million. And guess what? He’s looking for another business to invest in to keep himself sharp.
The “traditional” retirement image of sailing off on a golden parachute after 40 years with the same company almost feels prehistoric in today’s era of rise-and-grind entrepreneurs and the bourgeoning gig economy.
And even after many Americans begin returning to the office, I have a feeling that the definition of retirement will continue to morph.
Starting your retirement early
How you define retirement depends on your goals and what your particular situation looks like.
According to the Social Security Administration, you can start receiving your Social Security retirement benefits as early as age 62. However, you are entitled to full benefits when you reach your full retirement age.
If you delay taking your benefits from your full retirement age up to age 70, your benefit amount will increase.
In the end, you control when your retirement begins. Find a local financial planner you trust to help build your plan. Together, you can create a retirement that’s right for you — even if it means working your way into the sunset.
Retirement ideas
Let’s end this week’s column with 25 ideas of things to do in retirement, from a recent U.S. News & World Report article:
- Live within your means.
- Travel the world.
- Buy a motor home.
- Remodel your home.
- Move to the country.
- Move to the city.
- Start a business.
- Get a part-time job.
- Teach.
- Volunteer.
- Go into public service.
- Spend time with friends.
- Visit family.
- Babysit.
- Be a mentor.
- Get educated.
- Read.
- Write a book.
- Start a blog.
- Learn a new language.
- Learn to play music.
- Start a new hobby.
- Take up a new sport.
- Join a fitness group.
- Nothing.
After the year we’ve all had, the last item on the list has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Check out www.workhappiest.com for his WorkHappy Spotlights or email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on finding career joy.