Joe Szynkowski: What’s the best school for you?

Are you considering going back to school to better your career? Are you mentoring a student or child who is starting their college life?
If so, then you know all about the difficulties that come with making a decision. Location, cost, program quality and scholarship opportunities: All of these factors play a role in finalizing a landing spot. Not to mention the complications associated with choosing a college during a pandemic.
Fortunately, there are many online and virtual ways to get a better understanding of what a potential college or university has to offer. One of the best resources recently hit the news. Every year, The Economist and the Financial Times unveil a list of their top business school rankings.
If you’re considering business school, you may be surprised to find that many prominent schools such as Harvard Business School, the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton Business School and other elite programs sat out of this year’s study, citing that COVID-19 made it difficult to gather the data they must submit to be ranked.
This opened up the doors for several lesser-known business schools to crack the rankings. Considering an international program? Insead in France and IESE Business School in Spain topped the most recent Economist and Financial Times rankings.
A simple online search will reveal top schools for other sectors as well, including nursing, technology and engineering. Where you decide to hone your professional skills and learn more about your target industry is entirely up to you.
It’s all relative
Even before COVID-19 rocked our world, the education landscape was undergoing some significant changes. Technology made it easier to earn a degree in your pajamas and immersive programs plugged students into real professional settings quicker than ever before.
And for graduating high school seniors, the stigma of “staying local” has completely flipped over the past few years. A study by the American Council on Education found that the majority of incoming freshmen attending public four-year colleges and universities enroll within 50 miles of their home. The farther students live from any particular college, the less likely they are to enroll, the study found.
I earned my degrees from John A. Logan College and Southern Illinois University, opting for the local experience. Not having to worry about acclimating to a new area during my college years helped me focus on wrapping up my degrees as quickly as possible.
I also benefited from having friends and family members close for support. Staying close to home isn’t for everyone, but there are many reasons it could be perfect for you.
How technology has changed the game
If you found yourself in a college search during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, you were in uncharted territory. Campus closures at colleges and universities across the country made it nearly impossible to get a feel for potential schools.
In a normal year, applicants would be able to visit each campus under consideration and meet members of the faculty. In 2020, college visits turned into a virtual experience for prospective students.
And while many campuses are open again, you may still feel comfortable conducting your research from afar, especially if you’re considering a campus across the country. Dig deep into each college’s website and search the city’s chamber of commerce online to find out what kind of shape the local community is in.
The best way to confirm a decision about a potential program is talking with students and alumni. The strongest colleges will build this type of validation into the admissions process. Ask to speak with as many people as possible, even if it is through a Zoom video call.
You should also consider using social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn to connect with other newly admitted students and graduates from your high school who attend the colleges you are considering. Ask about academics, social life, athletics, the arts and the local entertainment to get a full picture of your potential experience.
Of course, if you know people in the area, pick their brains on how things are going to give yourself some comfort as you consider such a big life transition.
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Check out www.workhappiest.com for his WorkHappy Spotlights or email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on finding career joy.