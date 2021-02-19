Joe Szynkowski: What’s the best school for you?

In a normal year, applicants would be able to visit each campus under consideration and meet members of the faculty. In 2020, college visits turned into a virtual experience for prospective students.

And while many campuses are open again, you may still feel comfortable conducting your research from afar, especially if you’re considering a campus across the country. Dig deep into each college’s website and search the city’s chamber of commerce online to find out what kind of shape the local community is in.

The best way to confirm a decision about a potential program is talking with students and alumni. The strongest colleges will build this type of validation into the admissions process. Ask to speak with as many people as possible, even if it is through a Zoom video call.

You should also consider using social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn to connect with other newly admitted students and graduates from your high school who attend the colleges you are considering. Ask about academics, social life, athletics, the arts and the local entertainment to get a full picture of your potential experience.

Of course, if you know people in the area, pick their brains on how things are going to give yourself some comfort as you consider such a big life transition.

Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Check out www.workhappiest.com for his WorkHappy Spotlights or email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on finding career joy.

