Joe Szynkowski: When, and why, to turn down a job promotion

A friend of mine has been conflicted about an interesting career opportunity. He recently started working for a new company and has impressed the leadership team so much that they offered him an attractive promotion just a few months into the role.

The new position would come with a 30-percent raise and larger bonuses. In a world where money seems to always be first, I was impressed to see my friend take other things into consideration when weighing the decision.

He ultimately decided to stay in his current role because “I didn’t want to over-promote myself.”

It wasn’t an easy choice. We all work to progress and climb the ladder. Raises, better benefits, and more bonuses help us advance our families and reach our professional goals.

But sometimes it’s OK to stick.

“Over-promoting” ourselves can lead to undue stress or extra responsibilities that take us away from our loved ones and friends. It can also disrupt the projected career path that we have set up for ourselves.

So how can you tell when it might make more sense to turn down a promotion than to accept it? Everyone’s situation is different, but read on for a few signs that this might be the best choice for you when the time comes.

You Love Your Current Job

Moving into a new role usually means you have to leave the duties of your current one. If you love the work you are currently doing, this can be an obvious issue.

I talk with workers every week who are fed up with the companies or tired of their workload. Finding a role – and then wanting to stick with it – is about as good a reason as any to turn down a promotion.

If you have a great relationship with the leadership team that is trying to promote you, be open an honest about your concerns. They will appreciate your dedication to your current work, customers, and team.

The Timing is Off

The timing of the new promotion may present a challenge for you or your family. Take stock of what’s going on in your life before making a decision. Maybe you are working on finishing a degree or caring for aging parents.

Maybe the new role comes with travel demands that would put extra stress on your spouse or kids.

These types of factors should be top of mind when you’re considering a new role. Ask yourself these questions to take a deeper look:

• Will the promotion disrupt what’s currently happening in your life?

• Would the hours and travel responsibilities be manageable?

• Do you have a good support system – both at and away from work – to help handle any extra burdens the promotion might cause?

You Lack Management Experience

The thought of taking on extra leadership responsibilities can be stressful. If you haven’t mentored, trained, or led team members in the past, management can seem like a scary proposition.

Although there is only one good way of learning how to lead (and that’s actually doing it), it’s understandable that you may have some trepidation here.

A great way to ease into a leadership role is by taking on smaller projects that require you to coordinate team members. If a promotion is on your radar down the road, start working with your managers on finding opportunities to get your feet wet.

How to Turn Down a Promotion

It’s always important to show appreciation for a promotion, even if you ultimately decide to respectfully refuse. When you receive an offer of a promotion, be sure to show your appreciation for the consideration.

Before turning it down, be sure you have a comprehensive understanding of the nature of the new job and the implications if you do not accept. Try to take some time thinking things through with your friends and family members instead of simply refusing the opportunity on the spot.

The fact that your employer sees you as a good fit for a promotion is a good thing. Trust your gut, keep up the good work, and have faith that this will not be your last chance to advance in your career.

Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0