Joe Szynkowski: When can you start? How to negotiate your first day

When job seekers think negotiation, they think money. And for good reason. Determining how much you’ll earn at a new job is critical to your decision of whether or not to move forward.

But there’s something else you should consider negotiating at the front end of landing a new gig: Start date.

Beginning a new job in the right frame of mind – and on your circumstances — can help you avoid burnout and make a strong first impression. Job searches can be exhausting. One client used the word ‘marathon’ to describe her job search to me this week.

Once you finally land the right role for you and your family, why not ask for a start date that fits your schedule, personal commitments, and overall goals for better mental health?

As someone who left a demanding full-time job in June to jump back into consulting, I needed a break. July was about resetting with my family and taking a deep breath. I still did some work on the side, but was able to give myself the space to determine what was next.

Without that month, I would have felt rushed to find new work, immediately relinquishing the control over my schedule I was seeking.

For job seekers looking to stay in corporate America, a new job offers can be flattering. But before you say yes to a specific start date, you also need to make sure you can uphold your commitments and start a new position when you are fully prepared.

The Benefits of Pushing Back Your Start Date

Sometimes, you need time to let go of your old routine. If you are just coming off a bad experience with negative workplace culture, you may need a quick break to reset your focus.

Despite the anticipation and excitement that comes with a new opportunity, burnout is a real thing. Depending on the intensity of the on-boarding process or the exit process from your previous company, jumping from one role into another can have a negative impact on how you feel about your work life.

Just like rebooting a device, your brain needs time to reset. Building in a few extra days for yourself shouldn’t have a big impact on your new company, as long as you’re up front about expectations.

Things to Consider

I can hear the pushback now – I can’t afford to pick and choose my work schedule! I get it. Not everyone is in the position to negotiate a start date, but with some proper planning, more people definitely could be.

Below are some good reasons to dictate your start date:

Relocation: Moving for a new job comes with obvious challenges. Choosing new schools for the kids, coordinating moving trucks — the list goes on. You should definitely negotiate your start date if you live in a different state from your new workplace. An understanding company will give you some wiggle room if you’re moving your family to join their mission.

Personal commitments: Pre-planned family vacations or weddings are other good reasons to negotiate your start date. Be up front with your new employer about what’s on your calendar and see if they’ll work with you to accommodate.

Rest Ethic: There’s a new trend emerging from career experts and coaches called ‘rest ethic.’ It’s like ‘work ethic,’ but more focused on how much emphasis you put on giving yourself time away from work to unwind and refresh. I wouldn’t put “I have a great rest ethic” on your resume, but keep your mental, physical, and emotional health in mind when starting a new job.

In the end, some employers will not be able to offer much flexibility in their hiring schedules. Many of them have specific onboarding timelines that occur on set dates. Consider this when choosing your new job.

If you can afford to do it, I highly recommend taking a time out in between roles. And if a new employer isn’t invested in you enough to encourage this type of break, it might be a sign of things to come.

Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0