Joe Szynkowski: Why you should 'work' for free

The numbers don’t lie. We are happier when we’re giving back.

“Warm Glow”

When we help others, we tend to experience what researchers call a “warm glow.” It’s hard to describe, but we’ve all felt it when volunteering our time, money or energy toward the greater good.

I talked with an executive this week who has been involved with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of America for the past couple decades. One of his “little brothers” was in fourth grade when they started interacting. Last week, he turned 21 and is on the road to a successful career.

“It’s surreal to see them grow and you can’t help but wonder how their life path has changed thanks to Big Brothers, Big Sisters,” he said. “It’s a very rewarding experience.”

Find Your People