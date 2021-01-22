Joe Szynkowski: Winning the career lottery

When I submitted this column, the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history had yet to be won. The Mega Millions jackpot had climbed for months without a winner, reaching $970 million for Friday night’s drawing.

To win the money (or a lump sum option worth roughly $716 million), someone would have to beat some pretty overwhelming odds. About 302.5 million to be exact.

We’ve all been asked the question, “If you won the lottery, would you keep working?” And we’ve all rolled our eyes at the person who responds, “Yes, I love my job!”

The exorbitant lottery jackpot got me thinking. Is there actually a magic number so high that would convince truly happy professionals to leave their careers?

Money makes us happy

The University of Pennsylvania released a new study says that money may have more to do with overall happiness than we think.

In the study, 33,000 Americans in the age range from 18 to 65 used an app called “Track Your Happiness” that would check in with them during random parts of the day. “How do you feel right now?” or “Overall, how satisfied are you with your life?” are the questions that users would randomly receive.