Joe Szynkowski: Workers struggling to deal with the Delta variant

In communicating with dozens of workers across the country over the past couple of months, I’m noticing a dramatic shift in overall temperament.

Excitement and encouragement have turned to exhaustion and “here we go again” with the news of increased COVID cases due to the Delta variant.

Retail workers are freaked out by the lessening of mask mandates. Office professionals are on edge about returning to the office. Executive leaders are confused and conflicted about how to communicate their remote-work policies.

Why the discontent?

Because we’re seemingly slipping back into the grip of the pandemic. The science is still emerging. Experts are making educated guesses on policy. And companies are announcing breakneck decisions that are hard for employees to keep up with.

Just this week, Facebook and Google announced new requirements for their workers at U.S. campuses to be vaccinated. Facebook also pushed back its return-to-office date to mid-October, while Twitter announced, “in light of current conditions,” it is closing its offices in San Francisco and New York, after reopening just two weeks ago.