Joe Szynkowski: Workers struggling to deal with the Delta variant

In communicating with dozens of workers across the country over the past couple of months, I’m noticing a dramatic shift in overall temperament.
Excitement and encouragement have turned to exhaustion and “here we go again” with the news of increased COVID cases due to the Delta variant.
Retail workers are freaked out by the lessening of mask mandates. Office professionals are on edge about returning to the office. Executive leaders are confused and conflicted about how to communicate their remote-work policies.
Why the discontent?
Because we’re seemingly slipping back into the grip of the pandemic. The science is still emerging. Experts are making educated guesses on policy. And companies are announcing breakneck decisions that are hard for employees to keep up with.
Just this week, Facebook and Google announced new requirements for their workers at U.S. campuses to be vaccinated. Facebook also pushed back its return-to-office date to mid-October, while Twitter announced, “in light of current conditions,” it is closing its offices in San Francisco and New York, after reopening just two weeks ago.
You may not think the decisions of these giant companies impact us here at home. But trust me, business leaders everywhere study the news. These headlines are making waves across the world and will impact the way other owners and leaders manage their people through the ongoing pandemic.
A matter of protection
“People just don’t want to work anymore.” How many times have you heard – or said – these words in the past few months?
Many American workers, concerned about the rise of the Delta variant, say there are inconsistencies between companies' announced plans and what’s actually happening with their jobs. This has left millions of professionals deciding to stay on the sideline until things get back to some sort of normalcy.
In talking with retail workers, I’m hearing real stories of concern. Customers have recently been allowed to be on the honor system to wear masks if they had not been vaccinated. So, naturally, you started to see a lot less masks in public stores.
This uncertainty leaves workers wondering if they are truly safe at work. And if their company has lifted mask mandates for its employees, these workers are left to protect themselves from the public.
Demand leadership
So how can you protect yourself? One way is to demand more from your leadership team.
A chief executive officer I follow on LinkedIn shared this insight earlier this week: “We’ve held monthly town halls during the pandemic to streamline all critical information in one place. We also opened up anonymous feedback channels directly to top leadership.”
This type of communication should be happening at every company – even if it’s on a smaller scale.
Formalized monthly town hall meetings and feedback systems may not be needed for a small business with 15 employees, but a weekly sit-down to discuss common concerns regarding employee safety should be an easy lift for leaders.
It’s taken this global disruption for us all to examine how we work. A lot of workers feel that their companies are rushing them back into the office.
And while we won’t all agree on a catch-all policy, it’s important for employers and employees to work through this challenge together.
Joe Szynkowski is the happy founder and owner of The UpWrite Group, a small local firm that has offered corporate communications, personal branding, public relations, and ghostwriting services since 2008. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more information.