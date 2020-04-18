Joe Szynkowski: Working this weekend? Wait, what’s a weekend?

LEAVE THE 'OFFICE': When you’re done for the day, leave your workspace as you would in your regular office. Close the door or clean off the table you worked at for the day. This will keep you from coming back for more over the weekend.

This will also help you fight the feeling of “never being done.” I know this feeling well because I would classify myself as a workaholic. A funny thing happens when you love the work you do — you want to keep doing it.

But that elusive work-life balance is achieved when your job doesn’t constantly bleed into your personal life. There will always be big projects that pop up and require some weekend attention. The key is not filling every Saturday and Sunday with nonstop work.

CHOOSE YOUR MOMENTS: We are our most happy when we are present. This probably has something to do with the fact that when we aren’t distracted, we stay focused and remember what we’re doing.

If you are attempting to play catch in the backyard but are checking your email as you throw the ball, you aren’t allowing yourself to be fully present in either task. This leaves you stressed and unfulfilled.