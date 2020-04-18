Joe Szynkowski: Working this weekend? Wait, what’s a weekend?

Is anyone else having a hard time keeping track of their days around here? Weekends just don’t feel like they used to. For some of us, we’re seeing work sneak its way into Saturday and Sunday, filling time that was previously jam-packed with kids’ parties, trips to see family members, or softball and baseball practice.
Overwhelming yourself with weekend work is a dangerous habit. Taking ownership over your weekend time is not necessarily about taking the approach of “doing no work whatsoever.” This is not realistic. We should strive to be present when we choose to spend time with family and focused when we choose to work.
Time should work for us, rather than against us.
Read on for some ways to reduce weekend work stress starting today.
FIND A WEEKLY ROUTINE: The trick to minimizing your weekend work time is being efficient during the week. Create a routine that you’re used to and one that sets you up for a productive day. This includes limiting distractions during your work time.
Knock out your personal phone calls before or after your “regular” shift would have started if you were still going into the office. Work out or meditate during “off hours” instead of trying to mix them into breaks throughout the day.
Stay in your working mindset so you can clearly transition out of your personal time and into your professional time.
LEAVE THE 'OFFICE': When you’re done for the day, leave your workspace as you would in your regular office. Close the door or clean off the table you worked at for the day. This will keep you from coming back for more over the weekend.
This will also help you fight the feeling of “never being done.” I know this feeling well because I would classify myself as a workaholic. A funny thing happens when you love the work you do — you want to keep doing it.
But that elusive work-life balance is achieved when your job doesn’t constantly bleed into your personal life. There will always be big projects that pop up and require some weekend attention. The key is not filling every Saturday and Sunday with nonstop work.
CHOOSE YOUR MOMENTS: We are our most happy when we are present. This probably has something to do with the fact that when we aren’t distracted, we stay focused and remember what we’re doing.
If you are attempting to play catch in the backyard but are checking your email as you throw the ball, you aren’t allowing yourself to be fully present in either task. This leaves you stressed and unfulfilled.
Making a conscious effort to disconnect has never been more essential for us to recharge. If you need to complete work over the weekend or feel compelled to check in — fine. But be intentional about it, and don’t try to do it as you are engaged in something else.
SLEEP: You know, that thing that you get almost none of during the workweek. If you are driven — as most professionals are — you probably wake up early and leave the office late.
If you are overworked, you probably also suffer from sleep insufficiency — waking up several times during the night or have a hard time falling asleep because you can’t shut your mind off.
The National Sleep Foundation recommends seven to eight hours of sleep for people over age 64 and seven to nine hours for ages 18 to 64. Kids need more sleep. A recent Harvard Medical School study found that nearly 50 percent of us sleep less than these recommendations. That’s worrisome, because the average person has worse health outcomes if he or she sleeps less or more than these ranges, on average.
Use the weekend to catch up on sleep with a couple of naps. Try to avoid all-night Netflix binges — I know, Tiger King is amazing — and go to bed at a decent hour. Both your work and personal life will benefit.
We are all cooped up and work is right there at our fingertips all weekend long. But taking breaks — taking weekends — are important to alleviate stress and anxiety. Breaks ignite creativity and keep us from getting stuck in routines.
Find your new balance this weekend and watch your work happiness get a little better each day.
Joe Szynkowski is a Sr. Director for NuVinAir Global, a Dallas-based company disrupting the automotive industry. Thanks to technology, he does so happily from his home east of Marion. Email Joe@TheUpWriteGroup.com for more guidance on work happiness.
