John Boyd turns hobby into successful business with ebike rentals

“I was an avid mountain biker in the past, but in recent years I wasn’t doing much of that because of all of the hills and such,” he said. “For some reason, ads for electric bikes started showing up on my social media pages. It got my attention and I ended up doing months of research then settled on the Rad Power Bike and I loved it. I’m crazy about them.”

He says the Rad ebikes retail for about $1,500 each and the company produces a number of different models, several of which he has available for rent, including ones that fold for easy transport.

“Rad is one of, if not the, largest seller of ebikes in the country,” he said, explaining that they are considered Class 2 electric bicycles which users can pedal on their own, use the battery-powered motor in the hub of one of the wheels for help with pedaling or ride like a very small motorcycle. The bicycles can reach speeds of up to 20 mph and can go 40 to 50 miles on a single charge when used to assist the rider (what Boyd calls “mid-range.”)

“I’m not a huge fan of using the throttle other than for hills or crossing intersections. It’s still a bicycle,” he said.

Boyd says that about half of his business is people coming to Southern Illinois specifically to test ride one of the bikes. He offers a special one-hour test ride for $30.