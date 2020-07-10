Jonathan Ihrig named commercial officer at Banterra Bank

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Banterra Bank announced this week that Jonathan Ihrig has been named commercial officer for Southern Illinois, with emphasis on Carbondale and Mount Vernon.

Ihrig was employed for more than eight years with Learfield Sports, serving recently as general manager for Saluki Sports Properties and the key relationship contact with Banterra Bank.

“Jon had been our main contact for several years with Saluki Athletics and always went above and beyond with customer service and maintaining strong partnership relations,” Jeff May, president of Banterra Bank, said in a news release. “That kind of attitude and work ethic, combined with his business experience, is exactly what we want with our commercial officers."

Born and raised in Orlando, Florida, Ihrig attended the University of Central Florida, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. Ihrig moved to Illinois after college, residing in Champaign and Carbondale, where he worked for the Fighting Illini Sports and Saluki Sports Properties.

— The Southern

