Justin D. Harris named CEO of Orthopaedic Institute of Southern Illinois

HERRIN — The Orthopaedic Institute of Southern Illinois announced this week that Justin D. Harris has been named as its new chief executive officer.

“Justin has a wealth of experience in the health care field and brings a new level of expertise to OISI,” said Dr. Treg Brown, president of OISI and team physician at Southern Illinois University and Rend Lake College. “He has demonstrated leadership and a goal-oriented attitude since arriving here. He has already enacted several changes to OISI that will reap rewards for our patients, staff, and providers well into the future.”

Before joining OISI, Harris spent the past couple of years focusing his efforts on new hospital acquisitions both as a CEO and COO. Harris has more than 10 years of health care experience, serving aspects of health care including not-for-profit, for-profit, and governmental organizations, according to a news release from OISI.

Harris previously served in management consulting roles in health care operations. Prior to consulting, Harris worked in various administrative roles in both Kentucky and Tennessee under the parent company Community Health Systems, a large national for-profit hospital chain.