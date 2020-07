× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Karina Neill Photography has moved into a new location in Herrin and is hosting a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on July 28.

The grand opening event will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. There will be door prizes.

The new location is at 3 S. Park Avenue, Suite B, in Herrin.

— The Southern

