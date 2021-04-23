Keren Hart Ltd. has Southern Illinois ties, national footprint in women's fashion industry

If there is a first family of Southern Illinois clothing retailers, chances are it is the Zwick family.

For decades, the family owned and operated a number of women’s boutiques and stores, offering everything from casual wear to bridal gowns.

Even though the stores closed more than 20 years ago, some of the current generation of Zwicks and their business partners are still a Southern Illinois-based clothing purveyor.

Rather than retail, their company, Keren Hart, is a family-owned wholesaler and manufacturer of women’s fashions, serving boutiques, specialty shops and retailers throughout North America.

Today, Burton Zwick, whose grandfather first opened a women’s clothing store, along with his father Malcom, Burton’s cousin Adrienne Storch and Matt Falmier own and operate the business from a 13,000 square-foot warehouse and administrative facility on the eastern side of Herrin.

Zwick said it was his father and uncle Jim Storch who made the transition from resale to wholesale.