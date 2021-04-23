Keren Hart Ltd. has Southern Illinois ties, national footprint in women's fashion industry

If there is a first family of Southern Illinois clothing retailers, chances are it is the Zwick family.
For decades, the family owned and operated a number of women’s boutiques and stores, offering everything from casual wear to bridal gowns.
Even though the stores closed more than 20 years ago, some of the current generation of Zwicks and their business partners are still a Southern Illinois-based clothing purveyor.
Rather than retail, their company, Keren Hart, is a family-owned wholesaler and manufacturer of women’s fashions, serving boutiques, specialty shops and retailers throughout North America.
Today, Burton Zwick, whose grandfather first opened a women’s clothing store, along with his father Malcom, Burton’s cousin Adrienne Storch and Matt Falmier own and operate the business from a 13,000 square-foot warehouse and administrative facility on the eastern side of Herrin.
Zwick said it was his father and uncle Jim Storch who made the transition from resale to wholesale.
“The late 1980s were a very difficult time for the retail industry for mom-and-pop stores. The suburban malls were a new trend and stores like Walmart began coming to almost every community as well,” he explained. “What my father and uncle did was to take all of their contacts from being in the business for more than 20 years and go to New York to purchase overruns of merchandise. Then they would sell them very quickly to retailers. They found there was a market for that.”
They called the new venture Keren Hart Ltd., using family names. Zwick said they were so successful, they soon added a sales team to help with sales calls. Now the company employs 16 full-time sales representatives throughout North America as well as more than a dozen employees in Herrin.
“What we do now is manufacture wholesale women’s clothing and distribute in all 50 states as well as Canada,” Falmier, Keren Hart’s chief logistics officer, said.
“We are strictly business-to-business,” he added. “We develop the lines – everything from jackets, knits, shirts, skirts and more, all in women’s misses and plus sizes.”
Zwick, who serves as chief operating officer for the company, said Keren Hart offers private-label products to a wide variety of stores. He said the Cracker Barrel chain of restaurants and gift shops is the business’ largest customer.
Annually, the company ships about 400,000 individual clothing items and maintains up to 3,000 active accounts.
“There have been a lot of struggles for mom-and-pop stores for a long period of time, but as we have seen some of the big box stores and department stores close locations, it has really provided some great opportunities for those with an entrepreneurial spirit,” Zwick said. “Our products and our product line are really designed for retailers. We’re not the kind of business that goes out and sells to the big department stores; we’re really aimed at supporting the smaller retailers.”
Falmier said the service to boutiques includes providing an entire product line, not just individual items.
“We try to merchandise things together, say a vest with a top for example,” he explained. “Our customers are not just buying one item they are looking for a sort of grouping and that takes a lot of time and work to develop as a manufacturer and wholesaler.”
In fact, Falmier said the company has to plan months or even years ahead.
“Our sales team right now is out selling items for fall and we are already working on our Spring 2022 line. We have to keep in mind that it’s really 18 months from when it is developed to the time it is on the hanger at the store,” he said.
While most companies in the fashion industry are located on the coasts, Zwick said Keren Hart benefits from its Southern Illinois location.
“The fact that we are in the middle of America gives us pretty good access to everywhere,” he said. “I don’t think there was ever a thought about relocating. My family has been in Herrin since the late 1800s and has always been very community-minded.”