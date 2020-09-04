KFVS12 names Mike Snuffer assistant news director

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mike Snuffer has been named Assistant News Director for Heartland News on KFVS12, and will oversee on-air and digital news operations, along with special programming.

Snuffer has more than 20 years of experience managing local television newsrooms. He comes to KFVS12 after serving as News Director at KLKN-TV, the ABC network affiliate in Lincoln, Nebraska. Prior to that, he served as News Director at TV stations in Texas and Illinois, including WSIL-TV in Carterville.

“I’m thrilled to return to the Heartland and be part of the number one local news operation,” Snuffer said in a news release. “KFVS12 and Heartland News have a rich legacy of dedicated news coverage and I’m looking forward to continuing that legacy.”

Snuffer began his broadcasting career as a reporter/anchor in Texas, and has served as an instructor in the Communications Department at Southern Illinois University.

— The Southern

