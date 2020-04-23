Kim Martin named Outstanding Teacher of the Year at SIC

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kim Martin, a Southeastern Illinois College mathematics instructor, has been chosen by a vote of her peers as the Loren P. and Velma Dallas Outstanding Teacher of the Year for the 2019-20 school year, according to a news release from the college.

The award’s criteria include at least three years of full-time employment; participation above and beyond classroom assignments; competence in one’s field or discipline; continuing one’s education and participating in professional development activities; rapport with students; personal commitment to higher education and the transfer of knowledge to students; upholding and encouraging ethical behavior of self and students; and giving freely to prepare students for their chosen careers.

Martin was hired by SIC in 1995 to teach mathematics courses, the release says.

“Kim is a phenomenal instructor who is constantly looking for ways to give SIC students the best experience they can get. She represents SIC well by speaking at and attending different conferences and by keeping in contact with local high schools and transfer institutions,” Jason Fitzgerald, SIC Chair of Math, Science and Technology, said in a news release.