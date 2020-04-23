Kim Martin named Outstanding Teacher of the Year at SIC

Kim Martin, a Southeastern Illinois College mathematics instructor, has been chosen by a vote of her peers as the Loren P. and Velma Dallas Outstanding Teacher of the Year for the 2019-20 school year, according to a news release from the college.
The award’s criteria include at least three years of full-time employment; participation above and beyond classroom assignments; competence in one’s field or discipline; continuing one’s education and participating in professional development activities; rapport with students; personal commitment to higher education and the transfer of knowledge to students; upholding and encouraging ethical behavior of self and students; and giving freely to prepare students for their chosen careers.
Martin was hired by SIC in 1995 to teach mathematics courses, the release says.
“Kim is a phenomenal instructor who is constantly looking for ways to give SIC students the best experience they can get. She represents SIC well by speaking at and attending different conferences and by keeping in contact with local high schools and transfer institutions,” Jason Fitzgerald, SIC Chair of Math, Science and Technology, said in a news release.
“I so enjoy this challenge of providing my best mathematics instruction, including engaging lessons and challenging assignments and assessments," Martin said in a news release. "However, my most challenging role is that of motivator — impelling students to work hard advancing their mathematics, problem-solving and study skills.”
Her dedication and commitment has been recognized across the region. In 2004, she was awarded the NISOD (National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development) Excellence Award, and was Southeastern’s nominee for that year’s ICCTA (Illinois Community Colleges Trustees Association) Outstanding Faculty Member Award following Martin’s 2004 endowment of the Loren P. and Velma Dallas Outstanding Teacher Award. Kim Martin’s 2020 Loren P. and Velma Dallas Outstanding Teacher Award makes her eligible for the 2020 ICCTA Outstanding Faculty Member Award, as well.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.