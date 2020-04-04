Leading Edge Fire and Water Restoration lends a helping hand in time of need

He says the even though work includes dealing with the results of sewer back-ups and sometimes even crime scene clean-up, the biggest part of his business mold remediation.

“The climate in Southern Illinois makes it a prime area for mold growth,” he said. “While the types of mold vary, children, seniors and those with breathing problems can be especially sensitive to mold.”

Leading Edge employs a team of six technicians plus Speakman, who says a focus of the company always has been personal service, especially when it comes to communicating and educating their customers.

“I would say 60% of what we do is making sure that everybody understands how the process works,” he said. “We spend a tremendous amount of time to make sure that the consumer has a full understanding of what it is that we are doing and why we are doing it. That is very important to us.”

Speakman says much of his way of doing business was shaped during his childhood when he would accompany his father on trips to a neighborhood service station for work on the family car.