Leading Edge Fire and Water Restoration lends a helping hand in time of need

When employees of Leading Edge Fire and Water Restoration cleaned and sanitized shopping carts at the Benton Rural King recently to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were simply furthering Leading Edge’s commitment to helping people in Southern Illinois in a time of need.
“We’re all in this together; every single one of us,” said Eric Speakman of the Marion-based company that offers services ranging from mold remediation and fire damage restoration to flood clean-up and — like in this case — sanitation.
Speakman said the company is offering preventative cleaning of shopping carts, baskets and similar retail equipment along the Illinois 13 corridor completely free of charge as long as Leading Edge has the resources available.
“Everything that we are doing is on the preventative basis and while we can’t guarantee to efficacy of things were doing against COVID19 because it’s all still so up in the air, we want to help out,” he said. “We are offering the best service we can in the form of preventative cleaning.”
Speakman’s company has been “helping out” since he started the company in 2013 after working for a national company that does similar work.
“In simple terms, we clean up all of the messes that people don’t know how to clean up themselves,” Speakman said. “When it comes to a situation where there might be biohazardous material involved or other problems, we are properly trained to keep ourselves and customers protected as well as being able to clean up the mess, effectively disinfecting and sanitizing the areas.”
He says the even though work includes dealing with the results of sewer back-ups and sometimes even crime scene clean-up, the biggest part of his business mold remediation.
“The climate in Southern Illinois makes it a prime area for mold growth,” he said. “While the types of mold vary, children, seniors and those with breathing problems can be especially sensitive to mold.”
Leading Edge employs a team of six technicians plus Speakman, who says a focus of the company always has been personal service, especially when it comes to communicating and educating their customers.
“I would say 60% of what we do is making sure that everybody understands how the process works,” he said. “We spend a tremendous amount of time to make sure that the consumer has a full understanding of what it is that we are doing and why we are doing it. That is very important to us.”
Speakman says much of his way of doing business was shaped during his childhood when he would accompany his father on trips to a neighborhood service station for work on the family car.
“I didn’t realize it at the time, but now as an adult, I saw that the station’s owner, Mr. Hamilton, knew how to properly render service. He would come out and talk with my Dad as an employee would pull the car and start to change the oil and service the vehicle. That made and impression,” he said.
“That’s the way we conduct our business. Everything is done in twos. One of our people is always the customer service representative, working with and explaining things to the customer. The other is the service technician. It’s all about being personal,” he says.
He adds that the company works to stay on the “leading edge” through on-going trainings, continuing education and certifications.
“It’s a fairly costly process, but we found the more money we invest in our employees, the better we get as a company,” he said.
In addition to learning about restoring, cleaning and sanitizing, Speakman says he’s learned how to be an entrepreneur.
“Outside of my family, starting this business is the best decision I’ve ever made, but it’s not always been easy,” he said, speaking of lean years and learning how to balance out the highs and lows of being in a service industry. He adds that he has learned there are natural cycles to business — times when the company is very busy and other times just waiting for the telephone to ring.
“In the big picture, I wouldn’t change anything. Even every downturn has taught me something that I needed to know; something that’s been good,” he said. “We are very fortunate."
For more on Leading Edge Fire and Water Restoration, call 618-694-4568 or visit the website at www.le-restoration.com.
