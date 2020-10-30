Legence Bank announces new business development officer

Justin Fetcho has been named business development officer for all of the Southern Illinois market areas for Legence Bank. He was previous the coach of SIU's men's golf team.

As a business development officer and member of the bank’s team, he will focus on strategy, growth and community development in its Southern Illinois markets, according to a news release from the bank.

“We are excited about Justin’s ability to collaborate and build relationships. His enthusiasm and passion for the communities in Southern Illinois is infectious," the bank's Illinois Region President, Joe Gliosci, said in the release. "He will be a perfect fit to our caring team and will provide the passion of community that Legence Bank represents.”

Fetcho earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of South Florida.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0