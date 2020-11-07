Legence Bank awards additional grant for COVID-19 relief in Southern Illinois

ELDORADO — Legence Bank awarded $21,000 in grants to four organizations in their Southern Illinois service area.

According to a news release from the bank, the money came from a $16,000 grant for COVID-19 neighborhood relief through a partnership with Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. The bank added $5,000 for a total of $21,000 disbursed to local philanthropic groups.

Grants were awarded to The Women’s Center in Carbondale, SI Coalition for the Homeless in Marion, Men of Power – Women of Strength in Cairo and Hope Unlimited in Metropolis.

“We are proud to support the important work these local businesses and nonprofit organizations are doing by providing funding that will truly make a difference in the communities we serve in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis,” said Kevin Beckemeyer, president and CEO of Legence Bank.

Legence Bank in June also had awarded $20,000 in grants to other philanthropic groups, the release states.

— The Southern

