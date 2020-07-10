Local surgeon joins Heartland Regional to lead orthopedics team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Richard Morgan has joined the staff of Heartland Regional Medical Group to serve as medical director for Heartland Regional’s orthopedics program and provide direct patient care.

As a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, Morgan brings decades of experience treating patients in Southern Illinois.

A longtime Marion resident, Morgan helped transform the regional healthcare landscape as co-founder of the Southern Illinois Orthopedic Center in Herrin. In 2000, Morgan’s practice, Marion Orthopedics, merged with Southern Orthopedic Associates to form, what is now known as, the Orthopaedic Institute of Southern Illinois.

A graduate of the University of Illinois School of Medicine, Morgan completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at the U of I Hospital in Chicago. Currently, he is a member of the American Medical Society, American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, Chicago Orthopedic Society, Bi-County Medical Society, Central Illinois Orthopedic Society and Illinois Orthopedic Society.

For more information, visit HeartlandMedicalGroup.com or call 618-998-7177.

— The Southern

