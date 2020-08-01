Main Street T's in Du Quoin is a one-stop shop for spirit wear, marking items, custom clothing

Provart says the business — like the custom products industry — has changed over the years.

“We’ve learned a lot. I mean, when we look back and some of our early designs and work, comparing it to where we are now, it’s been a big change,” she explains, adding that equipment and processes have changed the most.

“It’s a lot more automated than it used to be. You still have to have lots of creativity, though,” she adds. “When we first started, we had a camera that you used to create the films, now we are able to print off the computer, right to the screen.”

She attributes the growth and stability of the business to a commitment to customer service.

“We’ve always focused on building the business the old-fashioned way of building relationships with customers,” she says. “We try to serve our customers better than anyone else. We realize that at some point, everyone’s going to have a problem; it’s how we handle those problems that sets us apart. We’re just trying to take care of our customers by putting them first.”

Main Street T’s offers embroidery of logos and names as well as screen printing and custom-imprinted items from a variety of companies.