Marion business installs yard signs to mark special occasions

“Even though we use the same letters or same words often, we never arrange them in the same way. Every installation is unique,” Barker says, adding that she often asks about hobbies and interests of the person being honored so that she can personalize the yard greeting.

Typical installations start at $65 depending on complexity and distance from Marion.

“We work with our customers and can usually work within any budget,” she explains. “If you can say it, we can stake it.”

Barker says she places several greetings each night, putting her ninja skills to work.

“Our plan is usually to put them up late evening, generally we start after 7 p.m. and we go until we are out of signs for the night,” she says. “We notify everybody that we are on our way. That allows the parents, for example, to keep the kids occupied elsewhere in the home so that we can do our job and it can be out there when the child gets up in the morning. We’ve had many people tell us they didn’t even know we were there.”

Following installation, she sends a photo to the customer to make sure everything is spelled correctly and to give them a sneak peek. She says the reaction is usually the same.