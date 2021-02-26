Marion business installs yard signs to mark special occasions

Haleigh Barker of Marion occasionally thinks of herself as a ninja. It is a fairly accurate description. After all, under the cover of darkness, she often sneaks around the front yards of homes and businesses across the region, surprising the occupants with what she does.
There is no malice or criminal intent in what she does and she usually has an accomplice on the inside, helping hide the surprise. Once Barker’s work is discovered, however, the reaction is a happy one.
As the owner of Sign Gypsies Marion, Barker and her family have been stealthily leaving large birthday, anniversary and other celebratory messages in Southern Illinois yards since obtaining a franchise for the company last year.
“Our mission is to spread joy, inspire and connect with people in the communities we serve,” Barker explains.
Sign Gypsies installs large greetings — complete with individual letters and graphics standing several feet tall — in yards to help people celebrate and commemorate a variety of special occasions.
“We do birthdays, special holidays like Valentine’s Day or Christmas, almost any event. We’ve done signs for baby showers, some in memory of someone or a welcome home display. There’s really no limit,” she says.
Barker’s garage looks as though it could be backstage at a taping of “Sesame Street.” There are letters, phrases and a large selection of graphic images ready to be installed in yards from Harrisburg to Carbondale.
“Even though we use the same letters or same words often, we never arrange them in the same way. Every installation is unique,” Barker says, adding that she often asks about hobbies and interests of the person being honored so that she can personalize the yard greeting.
Typical installations start at $65 depending on complexity and distance from Marion.
“We work with our customers and can usually work within any budget,” she explains. “If you can say it, we can stake it.”
Barker says she places several greetings each night, putting her ninja skills to work.
“Our plan is usually to put them up late evening, generally we start after 7 p.m. and we go until we are out of signs for the night,” she says. “We notify everybody that we are on our way. That allows the parents, for example, to keep the kids occupied elsewhere in the home so that we can do our job and it can be out there when the child gets up in the morning. We’ve had many people tell us they didn’t even know we were there.”
Following installation, she sends a photo to the customer to make sure everything is spelled correctly and to give them a sneak peek. She says the reaction is usually the same.
“People usually tell us, ‘Oh my gosh! That looks absolutely great. It’s fabulous! We are so excited for the children to see it!’” she says, mentioning that it is not uncommon for customers to send pictures of those being surprised standing with their signs.
“Sometimes we get videos of children who see their sign in the morning and they’re so excited, they are running around the yard screaming,” she adds.
Barker says a majority of the installations are for children, but the signs are also popular to honor those with milestone birthdays, those turning 16, 40 or 50, for example, or those returning from military service or even a long hospital stay.
Barker adds that the company has remained busy through the COVID-19 pandemic, as the signs have given people an option when many other celebrations have been put on hold.
“It gives people something to celebrate and something they can remember for years to come,” she says.