Marion Mall under new ownership; to be transformed into ‘oasis for fun’

MARION — The Illinois Star Centre Mall, which shuttered in 2018 after the former owner’s bankruptcy and a tax feud with the city of Marion, has been purchased by Marion Center Project LLC, which plans to develop the mall into a multi-use area for shopping, eating and entertainment.

Rodney Cabaness, owner and president of the group, has been working for months on buying the property through bankruptcy court, and purchased the parking lot attached to the mall in late 2019. The roughly 400,000-square-foot space boasts over 70 storefronts, but only five businesses currently operate in the mall.

The Illinois Star Centre Mall had been on a downhill trajectory under the ownership of Illinois Star Centre LLC for years until the company ultimately filed for bankruptcy in 2017. The mall hemorrhaged tenants and even closed off portions of the building itself in the years leading up to its 2018 closure. A bankruptcy court sided with Illinois Star Centre LLC in 2018, allowing it to vacate the leases of tenants in the mall and close just before Christmas that year. Anthony Rinella, former Marion mayor, at the time called the move to close the mall ”a heartless act.”