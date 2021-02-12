Marion VA selects Navy veteran, local doctor to lead imaging services

According to a news release from the VA, Fulk will lead the imaging team, which provides services for approximately 43,000 veterans in Southern Illinois, southwestern Indiana and western Kentucky.

Fulk is a Du Quoin native. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and then medical school at Kansas City University (formally University of Health Sciences). Fulk served in the U.S. Navy for four years as a flight surgeon for Training Air Wing One in Meridian, Mississippi. He then completed his radiology residency at UMASS Memorial Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts. He has been working as a radiologist for the past 10 years.