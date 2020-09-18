Marion woman's dog-grooming business started as necessity

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Like many entrepreneurs, Merrisa Madden’s journey into business began as a solution to a problem.

The Marion resident was trying to find an easier way to have one of her dogs, Bam Bam, groomed. Bam Bam was getting older and getting him to the groomer and to be a willing participant in grooming was becoming more and more difficult. Madden wondered if she could learn to groom him.

The answer was yes, and not only did Madden learn to groom her own dog, she discovered a talent and passion for dog grooming, leading her to establish her own dog grooming salon, Hello Doggy, located just south of Marion.

“I thought it would be nice if I could learn how to groom him on my own, so I took a class at Southeastern Illinois College about three years ago and it went really well,” Madden said.

She says while she was able to groom Bam Bam as well as another of her dogs, Dolly, she was more cautious when considering grooming dogs for other people.

“I didn’t jump right in to that,” she said. “I wanted to really know what I was doing because there’s a lot to know and, after all, you are working with animals and sharp instruments.”

Madden says a couple of other area dog groomers worked with her.