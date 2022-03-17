Marion's Medication Treatment Facility names new regional director

MARION — Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, recently named Stacy Seitz, LCPC, CADC, as its new regional clinical director for Marion's Medication Treatment Facility as well as Alton's location.

Under Seitz’s leadership, Centerstone’s Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) services have expanded and are a major piece of the organization’s planned growth in the future. Seitz has a master's in clinical psychology and before joining Centerstone worked with adolescents in addiction treatment, Department of Children and Family Services, and child and adolescent residential and psychiatric treatment.

“Stacy’s passion for leadership and insightful team approach has helped double the monthly admissions to our MAT services,” said Anne Tyree, regional chief operating officer of Centerstone. “As a clinical director, I am certain Stacy will continue delivering care that changes people’s lives as we expand access to our services across the region.”

Seitz has served as assistant director with Centerstone since 2020, and in that role has brought two new MAT clinics under statewide leadership. She began her journey with Centerstone via her legacy organization six years ago in the MAT program as a counselor, moved to a clinical coordinator of the program, then was promoted to clinical manager, assistant director, and is now serving as the new clinical director.

“Centerstone utilizes a collaborative team and a comprehensive approach to ensure that clients are receiving the best treatment possible,” said Seitz. “I enjoy watching clients transform their lives, rebuild relationships, and gain confidence in themselves. One thing that I have learned working with Centerstone is that the smallest step is sometimes the biggest celebration.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0