Marty L. Davis named Illinois Banker of the Year

Marty L. Davis, president and CEO of Murphy-Wall State Bank and Trust Company in Pinckneyville, is the Illinois Bankers Association’s 2021 Banker of the Year.

This is the 19th year for the award, which is the highest honor the IBA can bestow on one of its members.

It is given annually to an individual whose dedication to excellence has most profoundly enhanced the banking industry. The award was presented Aug. 12 by last year’s Banker of the Year Thomas Broeckling, First National Bank of Steeleville, during the IBA’s virtual Annual Conference.

Davis’ banking career spans more than 35 years. He has a long history of community involvement and achievement and has been extremely active with the IBA. He began his tenure on the IBA Board of Directors nearly two decades ago and served as IBA Chair in 2012.

Additionally, he has served on a number of IBA committees, including Ag, Annual Conference, Government Relations, Strategic Planning, Nominating, Illinois Bankers Business Services Board, Illinois Bankers Education Services Board, and the Illinois Bankers PAC Board.