Matt Brooks joins team at Murphy-Wall State Bank

Murphy-Wall State Bank and Trust Company announced recently that Matt Brooks has been named an AVP/lending officer at the Murphysboro location.
Brooks has been a Murphysboro resident for 18 years, and has a decade of experience in community banking.
In his spare time, Brooks is the varsity basketball coach for St. Andrews Junior High School during the winter and Murphysboro Bears AAU in the summer.
“Our future for Murphysboro banking looks promising with some of the new products we have brought to the table," Brooks said in a news release. "Bankers are going to have to continue to pivot their business model to help the customer thrive in the ever changing markets.”
