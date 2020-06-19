McLeansboro Family Medicine receives accreditation
0 comments

McLeansboro Family Medicine receives accreditation

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

McLeansboro Family Medicine, an outpatient clinic of Ferrell Hospital, recently received a Rural Health Clinic Exemplary Provider Accreditation from The Compliance Team.

Exemplary Provider-accredited status is granted to healthcare providers “who demonstrate outstanding patient care practices and compliance to comprehensive Safety-Honesty-Caring quality standards,” as verified and validated by The Compliance Team, a Medicare-authorized national healthcare accreditation organization.

This is the second Ferrell Hospital outpatient clinic to receive this accreditation, as Carmi Family Medicine received this same designation in 2018.

Appointments at McLeansboro Family Medicine can be scheduled by calling 618-643-2835, through MyChart, or online at ferrelhospital.org.

— The Southern

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News