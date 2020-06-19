McLeansboro Family Medicine receives accreditation

McLeansboro Family Medicine, an outpatient clinic of Ferrell Hospital, recently received a Rural Health Clinic Exemplary Provider Accreditation from The Compliance Team.
Exemplary Provider-accredited status is granted to healthcare providers “who demonstrate outstanding patient care practices and compliance to comprehensive Safety-Honesty-Caring quality standards,” as verified and validated by The Compliance Team, a Medicare-authorized national healthcare accreditation organization.
This is the second Ferrell Hospital outpatient clinic to receive this accreditation, as Carmi Family Medicine received this same designation in 2018.
Appointments at McLeansboro Family Medicine can be scheduled by calling 618-643-2835, through MyChart, or online at ferrelhospital.org.
— The Southern
