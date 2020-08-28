Midwest Tire Disposal one of the largest tire disposal firms in the region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Josh Appleton and Pete Klus operate several Benton businesses under the RCRA banner focusing on excavation, demolition, transportation and environmental concerns.

One aspect of the business in particular is rolling right along — the component of the operation known as Midwest Tire Disposal which collects and transforms discarded automobile, agricultural and commercial tires.

Earth Services — a sister company to Midwest Tire Disposal — had collected used tires under a contract with the Illinois EPA for a decade. Those tires, gathered everywhere from roadsides to tire dealers across the region. Appleton says a few years ago, the pair decided to integrate the disposal of tires into the business as well.

“We had the need either get out of the business or get our own shredder and process the tires ourselves,” Appleton said. “This was because of price increases and the distance to other shredders. It was economics.”

He says not long after the shredder was in place, the company had the opportunity to expand its tire pick-up territory. Today, Earth Services picks up tires from throughout Southern and central Illinois as well as in neighboring states for processing at Midwest Tire Disposal. In total, Appleton estimates the company is handling 1.5 million tires annually.