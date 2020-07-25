Milkmaid Creations and Antiques: Emily Kerley finds her niche as a leader, entrepreneur

The store also carries products for furniture refinishing and Kerley often teaches other her craft. Regularly scheduled classes not only show others how to do it, they serve as social events.

“The main do-it-yourself class that I do is furniture painting,” she said. “Customers can bring in a small piece of furniture or something like a picture frame and then we take time in the evening learning how to get it ready to paint and then they actually get to paint their item and take home their finished piece.”

Kerley says the classes are a great introduction to finishing furniture and often lead to customers wanting to do more.

“It gives them an opportunity to try the paint before they dive into to trying to tackle bigger pieces on their own,” she said.

She says often customers will organize a sort of “refinishing party,” recruiting others to join them for one of her classes.

“They’d get their girlfriends together and come on a Friday evening, sit and chatter while they paint and then all go home with their finished piece. It is a great time,” she says.