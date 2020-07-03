Murphy-Wall State Bank directors elects Bigham as chairman, Crawford as director

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The directors of Murphy-Wall State Bank and Trust Company announced this past week that Matthew D. Bigham has been elected as chairman of the board and Brian J. Crawford as board member.

Bigham is the son of David and Nancy Bigham and grandson of former chairman of Murphy-Wall State Bank and Trust Company, the late Robert Crawford.

Crawford is the son of Connie Crawford and the late J. Joseph Crawford, former Murphy-Wall State Bank and Trust Company board chairman, who passed away earlier this year.

“It is with great pleasure that I can declare that the Crawford legacy will continue for years to come through both of these men,” Murphy-Wall State Bank President and CEO Marty Davis said in a news release.

Bigham, a Pinckneyville native, graduated as valedictorian from Pinckneyville High School, then went on to receive a B.A. in Political Science with a minor in Business from the University of Illinois. He then received his Juris Doctorate degree from Saint Louis University School of Law.