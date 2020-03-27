Murphy-Wall State Bank opens location in Marion

Murphy-Wall State Bank and Trust Company has opened a new full-service banking facility in Marion.

Marion resident and Murphy-Wall VP Commercial Lender Kevin Holderby will be assisting in the growth of the Marion facility, and Bailey Thompson will take on the position of branch manager in Marion, after having served as the assistant branch manager for Murphy-Wall’s Carterville location.

Having already established a location in Williamson County, the Marion facility follows the opening of the Carterville location in December 2018. Murphy-Wall is an independent bank, tracing its roots to a founding in Pinckneyville in 1874, serving the Murphysboro community with a second branch, constructed in 2005, and acquired a location in Elkville in 2013.

A ribbon cutting is being planned with the Marion Chamber of Commerce to commemorate the grand opening of the new facility at 2611 Blue Heron Drive, and details will be announced at a later date.

— The Southern

