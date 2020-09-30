Music Historicity | A selected history of Carbondale music stores: Sound Core Music & Video

Himself a musician and guitarist, Castrejon was a founding member of a local rock band called The Core.

Also in that band was Joe Decharinte, who at the same time played lead guitar with the author in the band Roadrunner, mentioned in this space a few weeks ago.

"The Core played classic rock, blues, Eric Clapton, J. Geils and a handful of originals," Decharinte said. "We had a blast playing all around Southern Illinois, southeastern Missouri and even in Chicago."

The Core later became a version of the band Dr. Bombay.

"We then turned into Love Rhino and then the Jungle Dogs," Castrejon said. "I then teamed with Big Larry and we called it Big Rhino. After that, I started the Southern Illinois All-Stars."

Today, Sound Core Music & Video remains a fixture on the Strip, offering retail items for sale, installations and audio and video recording services.

Other Carbondale music-related businesses that will be discussed here in the future include The Practice Pad, Mike's Music and Robco Audio, operated by Music Historicity regular columnist Robbie Stokes.

Castrejon said the secret of his success lies in customer service.

"It's the same thing today as it was when we started," he said. "If a customer wants something we don't have on hand, I can network with other contacts and find it. Whatever people need, you learn to just never say 'no.'"

Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor, and friend of Robbie Stokes, the regular author of Music Historicity. He is filling in while Stokes is on a break.

