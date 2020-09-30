Music Historicity | A selected history of Carbondale music stores: Sound Core Music & Video

Whether you're an experienced musician or someone who's just beginning the journey of playing an instrument, walking into a music store can be a magical, spellbinding experience.
When I enter Guitar Center, which is a nationwide chain of music stores, I gaze at all the instruments on the walls and still experience the same wonderment I did as a 1970s grade-schooler who tentatively stepped inside Rogue's Gallery of Music in my hometown of Orland Park.
Music stores have come a long way since those days, and the industry has modulated to accommodate the changing needs of musicians.
Carbondale had two music stores in the late 1970s, both located on the Strip. One was Golden Frets and the other was a combination music store and repair shop called The Music Box — Audio Hospital.
One day, a student living in Felts Hall heard a radio ad for the Music Box that included a mention of the store looking for a guitar teacher. That student, your humble narrator, bicycled over to the shop, auditioned and was hired!
Dressed in a hospital lab coat, Aaron Simpson ran the Audio Hospital section of the store, while the Music Box sold new and used acoustic and electric guitars, amplifiers, home stereo components and used records.
With that perspective, let's turn to a third music store that got its start at that time and continues to do business today, Sound Core Music & Video.
"I was always an entrepreneur, starting from when I worked as a union laborer at Wrigley Field, Soldier Field and other venues as a teenager," Sound Core owner Joe Castrejon said last week. "I knew from all the sales of concessions and scorecards that there was money to be made."
Castrejon said he came to Carbondale as a student, eventually earning a PhD in psychology, and started a business that offered recording services and rental music gear in the basement of a store located on a triangular plot of land at the corner of South University Avenue and West Mill Street.
Sound Core's first recording engineer was Dave Levit, who went on to found his own well-respected sound company in the Chicago area, Acutrak Solutions.
From his time working at Sound Core, Levit said: "I saw how I wanted to develop and nurture a production company after I eventually relocated. At the time, I was privileged to work with Joe as well as some of the very high quality acts in and around Carbondale."
Castrejon said the list of talented artists who got their start in Carbondale, many of whom were clients, "is endless. You've got singer/songwriter Shawn Colvin, Big Twist and the Mellow Fellows, Rolling Stones bassist Darryl Jones, Darryl Phinnessee who worked with Michael Jackson for 20 years, Angus Thomas who worked with Sting, Jason Ringenberg, of course, and many others."
Himself a musician and guitarist, Castrejon was a founding member of a local rock band called The Core.
Also in that band was Joe Decharinte, who at the same time played lead guitar with the author in the band Roadrunner, mentioned in this space a few weeks ago.
"The Core played classic rock, blues, Eric Clapton, J. Geils and a handful of originals," Decharinte said. "We had a blast playing all around Southern Illinois, southeastern Missouri and even in Chicago."
The Core later became a version of the band Dr. Bombay.
"We then turned into Love Rhino and then the Jungle Dogs," Castrejon said. "I then teamed with Big Larry and we called it Big Rhino. After that, I started the Southern Illinois All-Stars."
Today, Sound Core Music & Video remains a fixture on the Strip, offering retail items for sale, installations and audio and video recording services.
Other Carbondale music-related businesses that will be discussed here in the future include The Practice Pad, Mike's Music and Robco Audio, operated by Music Historicity regular columnist Robbie Stokes.
Castrejon said the secret of his success lies in customer service.
"It's the same thing today as it was when we started," he said. "If a customer wants something we don't have on hand, I can network with other contacts and find it. Whatever people need, you learn to just never say 'no.'"
Gary Gibula is an SIU alum, musician, writer, editor, and friend of Robbie Stokes, the regular author of Music Historicity. He is filling in while Stokes is on a break.
