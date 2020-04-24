Nathan P. Schatte joins First National Bank of Steeleville loan team

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

First National Bank of Steeleville announced that Nathan P. Schatte has joined the bank as an agriculture and consumer loan officer.

Schatte joins FNB with 20 years of experience in the agriculture industry and nearly six years of experience in ag lending. Schatte graduated in 2004 from Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and holds a Bachelor of Science in general agriculture and a Master of Science in agriculture business economics.

“Nathan has been living and working in the Steeleville area his entire life. He understands the needs of farmers in Randolph County and has a reputation for providing outstanding customer service," said Tom Broeckling, FNB President, in a news release. "We are excited to have him join the FNB lending team.”

Schatte lives in Ava with his wife, Katie, and two sons, Seth and Kody.

“I am honored for the opportunity to serve the current and future customers at FNB as a loan officer,” Schatte said in the release. “My family has deep roots in this area, and I look forward to building client relationships at First National Bank of Steeleville.”

The Southern

