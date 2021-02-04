Oil and gas producer group names new executive vice president

MOUNT VERNON — The Illinois Oil and Gas Association (IOGA) announced Robert Stewart of Mount Vernon as its new executive vice president.

Stewart’s employment with IOGA started Feb. 1, according to a news release from IOGA. Stewart succeeds Seth Whitehead, who will continue his executive director role at the Illinois Petroleum Resource Board.

The oil industry is a family tradition for Stewart, whose grandfather, Edward Stewart, started in the 1890s. His current company, Stewart Producers, was established in 1951 by Stewart’s father as an operating company for Stewart Oil. It expanded into well servicing in 1966 and got into exploration after Stewart Oil dissolved in 1968. Stewart has been a long-standing member of IOGA.

Stewart graduated from Mount Vernon Township High School in 1975. He attended the University of Texas and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in petroleum engineering with honors.

He worked with Exxon Company USA until he joined Stewart Producers Inc. in 1984, before being named president in 1992.

The Illinois Oil and Gas Association is a group of oil and gas producers, landowners, royalty owners, service producers, and others in the Illinois Basin area. For more information, visit ioga.com.

