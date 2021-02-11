Peace of mind is the goal of Marion-based Security Alarm Co.

Dice says recent developments in technology have greatly impacted alarm and security systems as well as the ways that customers interact with their systems.

“You can pretty much do everything through your smartphone now,” he explains. “You can see who is at your door, control your door locks, turn your alarm on or off and more. You can control your lights and set your thermostat.

“The technology has gotten smarter," he says. "We have security cameras now that use analytics to detect vehicles and people. It used to be to look at camera footage, you would have to sit in front of a camera for hours and hours to playback video. With the smart cameras, you are only going to have to play back the instances where there are actually people or vehicles. You can identify incidents in a matter of seconds.”

In addition to intruders, he adds systems can be useful when parents choose to leave older children at home by themselves.