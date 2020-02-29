Perfect job turns into perfect fit for new owner of Emma and Arnie’s sandwich shop

Maria Lass didn’t realize it, but the “Opening Soon” sign on a building was to set a course for her life.
To hear her tell it, Lass explains how as a 19-year-old she first saw the sign on the building along south U.S. 51 in Carbondale as she was on her way to class. The sign was announcing the future location of Arnie’s Sandwiches, the soon-to-be location for the deli sandwiches and other foods which had been popular at Arnold’s Market just down the road for years.
“It was about 10 years ago that they began the move to their own location,” Lass said. “I lived close by and saw the sign. I thought, ‘I’d really like to work there.’ I didn’t take no for an answer. I kept bugging them to hire me, so they did and I’ve been there ever since.”
Lass says it was a perfect fit for her.
“I quickly came to love the place with all of my heart as well as all of the customers and everything about the business,” she said.
In fact, she became synonymous with Arnie’s Sandwiches. So much so, in fact, that when owners began looking at stepping away from the business, they turned to Lass.
“They came to me and asked if I wanted it,” Lass said. “I said yes. It was something I had always dreamed about; I never really thought it would happen, but it did.”
Lass, who officially took over in January, said her new sandwich shop, renamed Emma and Arnie’s — incorporating her 2-year-old daughter’s name — continues to offer all of the longtime favorites and she said she has expanded the menu, too, careful to keep the very best ingredients and quality that customers have come to expect over the decades.
You have free articles remaining.
“Of course, I’ve kept everything from before — all of the classic made-to-order deli sandwiches and the signature sandwiches people have enjoyed for years, but I’m adding a few things here and there,” she said.
Additions include a toast menu offering everything from the popular avocado toast to a specialty: peanut butter banana toast on cinnamon raisin bread. Plus, she’s added Aunt Boni’s Fudgey Chocolate Cake, which Lass calls “the best chocolate sheet cake ever!”
She says becoming an entrepreneur has meant learning everything from working with employees to ordering and learning all about advertising and social media. She says her former boss Sarah Kroelein has been helpful as has other Carbondale restauranteurs and staff from the Illinois Small Business Development Center at Southern Illinois University.
Lass adds that the opportunity to go into the sandwich shop business came at just the right time.
“A couple of weeks before Sarah asked if I wanted to take over, I was thinking about what was next for me and what I wanted to do for with my life,” she said. “The timing was just perfect.”
In fact, she agrees, it was some sort of a sign.
“This is where I want to be. I want to be here for the long run, working hard, maybe even passing the business along to my daughter if she wants it. Her name is on the sign.”
Emma and Arnie’s Sandwiches is at 2031 S. Illinois Ave. in Carbondale. The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. daily. For more information, call 618-529-4300.