Perfect job turns into perfect fit for new owner of Emma and Arnie’s sandwich shop

Maria Lass didn’t realize it, but the “Opening Soon” sign on a building was to set a course for her life.

To hear her tell it, Lass explains how as a 19-year-old she first saw the sign on the building along south U.S. 51 in Carbondale as she was on her way to class. The sign was announcing the future location of Arnie’s Sandwiches, the soon-to-be location for the deli sandwiches and other foods which had been popular at Arnold’s Market just down the road for years.

“It was about 10 years ago that they began the move to their own location,” Lass said. “I lived close by and saw the sign. I thought, ‘I’d really like to work there.’ I didn’t take no for an answer. I kept bugging them to hire me, so they did and I’ve been there ever since.”

Lass says it was a perfect fit for her.

“I quickly came to love the place with all of my heart as well as all of the customers and everything about the business,” she said.

In fact, she became synonymous with Arnie’s Sandwiches. So much so, in fact, that when owners began looking at stepping away from the business, they turned to Lass.