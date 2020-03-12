Pinckneyville Community Hospital receives RHC, PCMH accreditations

Pinckneyville Community Hospital has recently achieved Rural Health Clinic (RHC) Exemplary Provider accredited status, as well as Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) accreditation by The Compliance Team.

Both RHC and PCMH are measured continuous quality improvement programs that incorporate patient-centered practice guidelines into day-to-day activities.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As an accredited Rural Health Clinic, Pinckneyville demonstrates outstanding patient care practices and adherence to The Compliance Team’s comprehensive Safety-Honesty-Caring quality standards. The RHC accreditation is valid for three years.

“The hospital is thrilled to have received these accreditations through hard work and dedication of the RHC staff and their continued commitment to insuring top quality of patient care,” Randall Dauby, CEO at Pinckneyville Community Hospital, said in a news release.

The PCMH program focuses on the patient and ensures that all medical personnel are practicing at the top of their licenses. Under the PCMH program, patients have greater access to their care teams, and patients are fully educated on their diagnosis and plan of care.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0