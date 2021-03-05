Pittsburg business provides industrial-grade power washers

Some of Ray Kissing’s customers are in hot water. And at the business that his father Bill started, there are some high-pressure moments. That’s the way both of them like it. Their business is supposed to be that way. After all, Associated Cleaning Equipment has been suppling high-pressure, hot water and other professional cleaning equipment for nearly 40 years.
The company, which Bill began as a service station in Carterville, moved to Pittsburg in 1982 and began specializing in industrial-grade pressure washers. Today, it handles all sorts of commercial cleaning and power-washing equipment as well as air compressors, portable heaters, waste oil furnaces, industrial wet/dry vacuums and more.
“Our specialty is hot water pressure washers and portable cleaning systems,” explains Ray. He is both Bill’s son and operations manager for the company, known to many customers simply as ACE. “We build, service and maintain systems as well as carry chemicals and supplies for commercial cleaners such as the companies that wash houses and do things like that.”
Kissing says originally ACE sold equipment almost exclusively to farmers or for industrial uses, but the pressure washing sector has become a growing part of its clientele.
“Probably 15 years ago, 75% of our customer base was either agricultural or coal mines, but now about 50% of it is pressure washing. It’s a growing industry,” he says.
For the pressure washing or “house wash” companies, Kissing explains that ACE is a full-service provider, selling commercial high-pressure and low-pressure (or soft wash) systems as well as chemicals and more.
“We do a lot of custom work for our customers, things like building mobile equipment, creating equipment that does specialized jobs around businesses or residences to enable them to clean exterior surfaces as efficiently as possible,” he says.
Many of the systems heat water themselves and generate output of 8 to 10 gallons per minute at pressures up to 3,000 psi. The company also offers low-pressure cleaning systems which have become very popular for firms that offer house washing and other cleaning services.
“What’s grown the most over the last five years has been the emergence of what they call soft washing,” Kissing adds.
The company’s custom work extends to complete rigs — trucks or trailers specifically designed for customers complete with a variety of equipment and supplies.
“We do full system builds — mobile trailer systems or systems on the back of a truck,” he explains. “We install or build everything. Each situation is different.”
Kissing says a full buildout takes about a week and the company works with clients to get them exactly the tools and equipment they want, but give expert advice along the way. ACE is currently working on a trailer for a Chicago-based commercial cleaner, getting input over the telephone as to the client’s needs and then sending recommendations and drawings for final approval.
Most of Associated Cleaning Equipment’s clients come within a 100-mile radius, but the company does occasionally ship equipment nationwide. Two ACE technicians routinely travel through the region performing maintenance and any necessary repairs on clients’ equipment. Kissing says customers include not only professional cleaners, but also automotive detailers and even homeowners, adding that the business carries a full line of residential cleaners as well as the professional equipment.
“We are looking to continue to grow our contract cleaner side of the business,” he explains, referring to the companies that offer commercial exterior cleaning and pressure washing. “We see this industry continuing to grow. Ten years ago, we probably had fewer than a dozen customers that did that kind of work. We take care of close to 150 of them now within our service area.
Kissing adds that Associated Cleaning Equipment tries to do more than just sell equipment. He says the company is a sort of reference for those in the field.
“I tell people that I’m not really a salesman. What I try to do is educate my customers as best I can, helping them figure out the best way to tackle a job and helping them make the best decisions they can.”