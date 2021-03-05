Pittsburg business provides industrial-grade power washers

For the pressure washing or “house wash” companies, Kissing explains that ACE is a full-service provider, selling commercial high-pressure and low-pressure (or soft wash) systems as well as chemicals and more.

“We do a lot of custom work for our customers, things like building mobile equipment, creating equipment that does specialized jobs around businesses or residences to enable them to clean exterior surfaces as efficiently as possible,” he says.

Many of the systems heat water themselves and generate output of 8 to 10 gallons per minute at pressures up to 3,000 psi. The company also offers low-pressure cleaning systems which have become very popular for firms that offer house washing and other cleaning services.

“What’s grown the most over the last five years has been the emergence of what they call soft washing,” Kissing adds.

The company’s custom work extends to complete rigs — trucks or trailers specifically designed for customers complete with a variety of equipment and supplies.

“We do full system builds — mobile trailer systems or systems on the back of a truck,” he explains. “We install or build everything. Each situation is different.”