'Pop-up' production line at Carbondale plant producing specimen shipping bags for COVID-19 tests

CARBONDALE — Inside a Carbondale-based manufacturing plant, managers and staff worked quickly last week to meet growing worldwide demand for medical specimen shipping bags.
The specially designed bags are needed for shipping patient specimens taken at hospitals and collection centers to testing labs for COVID-19 confirmation.
Com-Pac International Inc. has launched two new test kit shipping products for transporting COVID-19 samples, President and CEO Greg Sprehe said. The kits meet guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Transportation for shipping “biological substances affecting humans," and are U.N.-compliant.
The company, a supplier of plastic bags for various medical, commercial and consumer uses, was able to configure its existing equipment to quickly adjust to private testing labs' and the CDC's requirements for the shipping of COVID-19 samples, Sprehe said. Private labs such as LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics require that specimens be sent to them frozen to preserve the stability of the samples.
"Because all of this happened so quickly, we had to come up with a 'pop-up' production line to supplement our normal test kit assembly in order to address the worldwide demand for these types of shipping containers," he said.
Sprehe credited Don Wright, executive vice president at Com-Pac, and his team, with readying the production line within two days. Once operational, a truckload full of the new testing kits had rolled off the assembly line just four hours later. Another half-dozen or so trucks are scheduled for shipment this week, Sprehe said.
Com-Pac, which employs about 225 people in Carbondale's industrial park, is one of several Illinois manufacturers shifting gears to meet global demand for medical supplies related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, Pritzker announced a new partnership with the Illinois Manufacturers Association and the Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization to increase in-state production of essential supplies. Manufacturers are repurposing facilities to begin manufacturing products that include medicine and therapies, personal protective gear such as N95 masks, gloves, gowns, ventilators and sanitizer, and medical equipment and supplies.
Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, said that despite the daunting challenges facing America, “manufacturers stand ready to once again answer our nation’s call, conquering obstacles and leading the way forward.”
Com-Pac was designated as an “essential service business” under the Department of Homeland Security and Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “stay-at-home” order because the company manufactures needed food and medical packaging, Sprehe said.
“Don and I take the designation as an ‘essential service business’ very seriously,” he added. “We feel like the Com-Pac team has a particularly important role to play in times like these by providing packaging products, which our country needs during this crisis.”
In addition to the company's medical products, demand has also surged for the company's other packaging products. In addition to medical packaging, Com-Pac manufactures private label packaging products for fresh-cut produce, frozen foods, stand-up pouch closures and food storage bags. These items are in high demand as people stay home and stock up on food and supplies.
Sprehe said this isn’t the first time the company has responded to medical demand related to a viral outbreak. “We have created ‘pop-up’ packaging systems in response to CDC guidelines before, like in the days of the H1N1 virus, enterovirus and Zika virus,” he said.
While production continues, Sprehe said the company is diligently maintaining its facilities in an effort to protect the health and safety of its workers.
“We have hired personnel to do nothing but clean and disinfect susceptible areas in the plant, prohibited any visitors to the plant, suspended all travel and provided guidance to our workers about hygiene, symptoms and actions in case they believe they might have come in contact with someone having the disease,” Sprehe said.
