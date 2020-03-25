'Pop-up' production line at Carbondale plant producing specimen shipping bags for COVID-19 tests

CARBONDALE — Inside a Carbondale-based manufacturing plant, managers and staff worked quickly last week to meet growing worldwide demand for medical specimen shipping bags.

The specially designed bags are needed for shipping patient specimens taken at hospitals and collection centers to testing labs for COVID-19 confirmation.

Com-Pac International Inc. has launched two new test kit shipping products for transporting COVID-19 samples, President and CEO Greg Sprehe said. The kits meet guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Transportation for shipping “biological substances affecting humans," and are U.N.-compliant.

The company, a supplier of plastic bags for various medical, commercial and consumer uses, was able to configure its existing equipment to quickly adjust to private testing labs' and the CDC's requirements for the shipping of COVID-19 samples, Sprehe said. Private labs such as LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics require that specimens be sent to them frozen to preserve the stability of the samples.

"Because all of this happened so quickly, we had to come up with a 'pop-up' production line to supplement our normal test kit assembly in order to address the worldwide demand for these types of shipping containers," he said.