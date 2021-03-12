Pure Pet: Carbondale pet store to open second location in Marion

With each trip Amanda McReynolds and Jay Webb would make to Cape Girardeau, the conversation always covered the same topic.
As the Herrin couple would make travel every few weeks to pick up special food for their dog, Ruby, who had a persistent skin issue, they would talk about how nice it would be to have a local source for dog food and other high-quality pet products.
Of course, they talked about ordering the food from an online source, but McReynolds was hesitant.
“It’s different,” she says. “I like to be able to go into a store and have someone to talk to about nutrition. Even the big box stores, they have people on the floor, but do they know about the product? Do they really know what they are selling?”
Always the conversation would come back to the desire for a local store. Eventually, they decided the only way to make sure there was a business like they wanted was to start one.
Putting an end to their trips to Southeast Missouri, the couple opened Pure Pet on the east side of Carbondale in 2015. A second location in Marion is planned for later this year.
“We strive to be a pet supply store where we focus on great quality products at every price point,” McReynolds explains. “Everything in the store is something I would use for my own pets.”
The store includes pet supplies, training aids a bakery case featuring fresh-made treats and toys. The store also features two self-service dog wash stations, available by appointment.
“We have everything someone would need, all our customers have to bring is the dog,” she says about the dog washing areas, adding that many customers find the ease-of-use of the stations to be attractive.
“The tubs are raised so they don’t have to bend over and break their backs. Also, they can just leave the mess here. If you’ve ever given your dog a bath at home, you know how messy it can be. This way, we clean up and disinfect everything after each use. It’s so much easier.”
McReynolds says the staff at Pure Pet is dedicated to helping dog and cat owners care for their pets.
“We’re all pet parents and we are vey passionate. We’re eager to learn about our customers and we are very into what we sell, why we sell them and the companies behind these products,” she says.
She says the store has expanded its product lines and services – even offering local delivery of pet food within 15 miles and Pure Pet has generated a loyal customer base.
“You open a business and you wonder how it will go, but the Pure Pet community – our store family – has been so wonderful to us. Business has gone really well and we’re excited to be opening a second location.”
The second store, planned for Old Route 13 on the east side of Marion, will be slightly larger than the Carbondale store and will also feature dog wash facilities. McReynolds says the store should be open late summer.
“We’ve had so many great customers from Williamson County, we’re looking forward to take care of them closer to their home,” she says.
She adds that her goal is to continue to provide a place where people and their dogs and cats can shop and find quality products and good advice.
“I’m proud that we have become a store that people know and trust,” she adds. “People like our recommendations and the products we sell. It’s a good feeling.”