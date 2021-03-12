Pure Pet: Carbondale pet store to open second location in Marion

The store includes pet supplies, training aids a bakery case featuring fresh-made treats and toys. The store also features two self-service dog wash stations, available by appointment.

“We have everything someone would need, all our customers have to bring is the dog,” she says about the dog washing areas, adding that many customers find the ease-of-use of the stations to be attractive.

“The tubs are raised so they don’t have to bend over and break their backs. Also, they can just leave the mess here. If you’ve ever given your dog a bath at home, you know how messy it can be. This way, we clean up and disinfect everything after each use. It’s so much easier.”

McReynolds says the staff at Pure Pet is dedicated to helping dog and cat owners care for their pets.

“We’re all pet parents and we are vey passionate. We’re eager to learn about our customers and we are very into what we sell, why we sell them and the companies behind these products,” she says.

She says the store has expanded its product lines and services – even offering local delivery of pet food within 15 miles and Pure Pet has generated a loyal customer base.