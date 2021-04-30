Rhine Hilltop Inn: A vacation rental with breath-taking views of Bald Knob Cross

The Rhines’ initial marketing plan is simple: word-of-mouth.

“We decided to do it that way for now,” she said, adding that a website and Facebook page are in the works. “We all have a pretty large circle of friends and we are hoping our guests will tell others.”

The plan seems to be working. She has already booked several stays for later this summer. Cheryl said her goal is to make every guest feel comfortable and welcome.

“I want to make their visit special. For example, when the local orchard has ripe peaches or apples, I’m going to get a basket as a small welcome gift for those who are staying,” she explained. “I want to find out everyone’s favorite things. If they are coming to the wine trails, I want to have a bottle of local wine ready for them.”